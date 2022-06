India wins toss, opts to bat against Sri Lanka in 3rd women's T20I 

By PTI

DAMBULLA: Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the third and final women's T20I here on Monday.

Hosts Sri Lanka have made two changes with Malsha Shehani and Ama Kanchana coming in for Hasini Perera and Udeshika Prabodhani, while India have fielded an unchanged playing XI.

India lead the three-match series 2-0.

Teams: India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia(wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Simran Bahadur, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav.

Sri Lanka Women: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Anushka Sanjeewani(wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera.