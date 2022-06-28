STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India win toss, elect to bat against Ireland in 2nd T20I 

India won the toss and opted to bat against Ireland in the second and final T20 International here on Tuesday.

Published: 28th June 2022 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 09:10 PM   |  A+A-

India cricket team

Indian cricket team

By PTI

MALAHIDE: India won the toss and opted to bat against Ireland in the second and final T20 International here on Tuesday.

India made three changes from their last match with Ruturaj Gaikwad missing out due to a niggle and Sanju Samson replacing him, while Harshal Patel and Ravi Bishnoi came in place of Avesh Khan and Yuzvdra Chahal respectively.

Ireland, meanwhile, are unchanged.

The Teams: India: Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Ireland India vs Ireland
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra crisis: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)
When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp