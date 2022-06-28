STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
West Indies outclass Bangladesh by 10 wickets for Test series

They will start three Twenty20s and three one-day internationals from July 2.

Published: 28th June 2022

Members of the West Indies team stand for a photo with the trophy after winning on the fourth day of the 2nd Test between Bangladesh and West Indies at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground. (Photo| AFP)

By Associated Press

GROS ISLET: West Indies beat Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the second test and took a one-sided series 2-0 at Daren Sammy Stadium on Monday. Both tests were won well inside four days.

A wet field washed out the first two sessions on Monday, but when Bangladesh resumed on 132-6, needing 42 more runs to make West Indies bat again, play lasted less than 12 overs.

Bangladesh's second innings extended nine more overs and 54 more runs before it was all over on 186. Nurul Hasan was stranded on 60 not out from 50 balls.

Needing 13 runs to win, West Indies openers John Campbell and captain Kraigg Brathwaite took 17 balls.
Bangladesh's 100th test loss came after it scored 234 and 186 and West Indies 408 and 13 not out.

When the day's play got underway, Mehidy Hasan Miraz got off with a mark with a boundary then was out next ball trying to block an Alzarri Joseph bouncer and edging behind.

Jayden Seales bagged in the one over Ebadot Hossain and Shoriful Islam for ducks. Seales, Joseph and Kemar Roach each took three wickets. Khaled Ahmed was run out for a duck from the non-striker's end when Nurul wasn't looking for a run. Nurul resumed from 16 overnight and blasted two sixes and five boundaries for his third test fifty — all against West Indies — and four runs short of his career-best.

