Bumrah to captain India in fifth Test against England

India lead the five-match series 2-1.

Published: 30th June 2022 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Jasprit Bumrah will captain India in Friday's delayed fifth Test against England, after regular skipper Rohit Sharma was ruled out with Covid-19, it was announced Thursday.

India had given Rohit a chance to return a negative test but the opener will be unavailable, with fast bowler Bumrah leading the team instead at Edgbaston.

A Board of Control for Cricket in India statement added wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant would be the vice-captain.

Friday's match should have been played in Manchester last September only to be postponed just hours before the scheduled start because of Covid-19 concerns in the India camp.

ALSO READ - The fifth Test preview:

Unfinished Business: Bumrah's India ready to face England 2.0

