'My road to recovery has begun', says KL Rahul after successful sports hernia surgery in Germany

Once he is back in India, his rehabilitation would be monitored by the NCA Sports Science team headed by Dr Nitin Patel.

Published: 30th June 2022 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer KL Rahul

Indian cricketer KL Rahul (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior India opener and regular vice-captain KL Rahul has undergone successful surgery for a sports hernia in Germany and is expected to be out of competitive cricket for another couple of months.

Rahul, who was forced to opt-out of the home T20I series against South Africa earlier this month, has over the years had recurrent lower abdominal-related fitness issues, including groin strains and hamstring injuries.

"It's been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful. I'm healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon," Rahul tweeted.

The 30-year-old has played 42 Tests, 42 ODIs and 56 T20Is for India in the last eight years. Once he is back in India, his rehabilitation would be monitored by the NCA Sports Science team headed by Dr Nitin Patel.

Although it is difficult to put a timeline on his comeback, sources in the know of things believe that it could take another couple of months before Rahul dons India 'Blues' again.

"He will be resting for a few days and then his physical rehabilitation will start at the NCA. That will take a few weeks before he starts with his regular net session and let's see if he can make a comeback in the Asia Cup. But that could be a touch and go," a BCCI source privy to developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Rahul has been one of India's prolific scorers in the shortest format and is expected to play a key role in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

