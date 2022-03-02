STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ranji Trophy: Mumbai targets win against Odisha to stay in hunt for knockouts

The other Elite Group D game will be played at the —Motera between defending champions Saurashtra and Goa.

Published: 02nd March 2022 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)

Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A buoyant Mumbai are eyeing an outright win, which is needed for the domestic heavyweights to stay in for the knockouts, as they square off against Odisha in their last Elite Group D Ranji Trophy game here from Thursday.

Currently, Mumbai top the group with nine points, having won their last match against Goa and taken the first-innings lead against Saurashtra. If Mumbai beat Odisha, then they will get six points to take their aggregate to 15. In case they earn a bonus point, they will have 16 points.

Saurashtra are placed second in the group with eight points and if they defeat Goa, they will have 14 points. If Mumbai secures a first-innings lead, and Saurashtra wins, then the latter go through.

So the Amol Muzumdar-coached side would be desperate to go all guns blazing for a win with a bonus point.

Skipper Prithvi Shaw would be keen to get some runs under his belt and ditto for experienced campaigner Ajinkya Rahane, who has been dropped from the national team for the two Tests against Sri Lanka. Young batter Sarfaraz Khan is also in prime form and would be keen to continue his good run against Odisha.

The role of other batters including stumper Aditya Tare would be crucial if Mumbai are to pile up a big score at the Narendra Modi Stadium Ground B.

Shams Mulani's all-around show helped Mumbai beat Goa and the left-arm spinner would like to carry on from where he left against the coastal state. Mumbai also possess a lethal bowling attack led by Dhawal Kulkarni. Odisha, with just three points, are already out of contention.

The other Elite Group D game will be played at the —Motera between defending champions Saurashtra and Goa.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Odisha Elite Group D Ranji Trophy Saurashtra
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp