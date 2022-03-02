STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Second-string India to play Ireland in two T20 Internationals 

Cricket Ireland has confirmed that the Indian team would be touring Ireland for a short two-match T20I series in June.

Published: 02nd March 2022 11:50 AM

Indian team.

Indian team. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A second-string Indian cricket team will play against Ireland in two T20 Internationals in Malahide on June 26 and June 28.

However, the series is unlikely to see top players such as all-format skipper Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli, first-choice wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in action as the remaining one Test match from the last year's tour of England is scheduled to held from July 1-5.

"This summer will be a 'Season of Stars' as India, New Zealand and Afghanistan tour Ireland, while we will play South Africa in Bristol.

We're set for the biggest home international season in Ireland ever!" Cricket Ireland tweeted.

India will kick off Ireland's bumper home summer by playing the two T20Is ahead of their tour to England, which starts with last summer's rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston on July 1.

After that, India is scheduled to play six white-ball matches -- three T20Is and three ODIs -- against England from July 7.

India last played in Ireland in 2018, winning a two-match T20I series 2-0.

"We are delighted to welcome back India Men's team for the first time since 2018, as well as the number one-ranked ODI side the Black Caps, who were last here in 2017," Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland, said.

"Just as important, given we will shortly be heading to a T20 WC, are the two T20I series against South Africa and Afghanistan.

Our thanks goes to Gloucestershire Cricket Club for agreeing to host the South African series.

"We decided to postpone both this year's planned tour to Zimbabwe in April and the home Bangladesh series into 2023. Even with these changes, we're still hosting a record amount of men's cricket against some of the world's top teams this year with more exciting announcements to come around our women's fixtures.

"It is understood that Ireland Cricket's broadcast revenue from these two T20Is will help them earn more money than all matches against other countries in the rest of the season."

