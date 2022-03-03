STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gardner tests positive to Covid-19, to miss first two games in women's World Cup

Published: 03rd March 2022 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Australia's Ashleigh Gardner, left, celebrates with Australia's Meg Lanning after dismissing India's Poonam Raut during the ICC Women's World Cup 2017

Australia's Ashleigh Gardner, left, celebrates with Australia's Meg Lanning after dismissing India's Poonam Raut during the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CHRISTCHURCH: The Australian women's cricket team's star all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner has tested positive for Covid-19 and is set to miss the opening two games in a blow to her side's campaign at the ODI World cup, beginning Friday.

The 24-year-old will be in isolation for 10 days and will miss the games against defending champions England and Pakistan scheduled to be held on Saturday and Tuesday respectively. She is likely to be available for the third game against hosts New Zealand on March 13 in Wellington.

Gardner, who hit a 32-ball 60 in Australia's second warm-up match against New Zealand on Tuesday, is likely to be replaced by pace-bowling all-rounder Annabel Sutherland or fellow spin-bowling all-rounder Grace Harris.

"All remaining Australian players and support staff have tested negative following subsequent RATs," Cricket Australia said in a statement. "(They) will proceed with existing plans to travel to Hamilton this evening ahead of the side's opening match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup against England on Saturday.

" According to Cricket Australia, Chief selector Shawn Flegler will also remain in Christchurch while Gardner is in isolation. The World Cup gets underway on Friday with hosts New Zealand locking horns with the West Indies in Mount Maunganui. Sixt-time champions Australia are favourites to win the title.

