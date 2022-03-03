STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Never thought I would play 100th Test: Virat Kohli 

Kohli has come a long way in a decade-long journey in which he has amassed 7962 runs at a stellar average of 50.39 in the longest format.

Published: 03rd March 2022 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli Test | AP

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli .(Photo | AP)

By PTI

MOHALI: All set to become the 12th Indian to achieve the milestone of playing 100 Tests, star batter Virat Kohli says he "never thought" he would come this far and make this landmark appearance.

Having scored only 4 and 15 in his debut Test against the West Indies in 2011, Kohli has come a long way in a decade-long journey in which he has amassed 7962 runs at a stellar average of 50.39 in the longest format.

Kohli's 100th Test will be against Sri Lanka beginning here on Friday.

"I honestly never thought I would play 100 Test matches. It has been a long journey. We played a lot of cricket over the course of playing those 100 Test matches," Kohli said in a video posted by the BCCI.

"A lot of International cricket. I am just grateful that I've been able to make it to 100."

Kohli will join an elite list of Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Ishant Sharma to play 100 Tests.

"God has been kind. I have worked really hard for my fitness.

It's a big moment for me, for my family, for my coach, who is also very happy and very proud of this Test match as long as I am concerned," Kohli said.

Kohli's 100th Test will be open to spectators with the BCCI allowing crowd at 50 per cent stadium capacity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virat Kohli  Test cricket Kohli 100th Test
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp