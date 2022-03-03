STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Rahane, Pujara big shoes to fill, not going to be easy: Rohit Sharma

India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in a two-match Test series, beginning Friday in Mohali. Rahane and Pujara have been dropped from the Tests.

Published: 03rd March 2022 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MOHALI: India skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday said that it will not be easy to fill the shoes of seasoned campaigners Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.

India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in a two-match Test series, beginning Friday in Mohali. Rahane and Pujara have been dropped from the Tests and it will be interesting to see who comes into the side.

"Look, Rahane and Pujara are big shoes to fill, it will never be easy for whoever comes in, even I do not know who is going to come in for Rahane and Pujara honestly. Look, at what Pujara and Rahane have done for this team, you cannot put it out in words, all these years of hard work and playing 80-90 odd Tests, all those overseas Test wins. India getting to No.1 in Tests, these guys helped us in that situation and they have played a big part in that," said Rohit while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference.

ALSO READ | Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya get demoted in BCCI central contracts

"There is no way that these guys would not be looked upon in the future, they will be in our plans. Like the selector also said, it is just for now that we did not consider them. There is nothing written about them not being considered for the series later on," he added.

When asked about his preferred opening partner in the absence of KL Rahul, Rohit said: "I am a captain, I'll prefer everyone to be in the team. We will see and analyze everything and then we will take a call. Mayank, Shubman, Shreyas and Vihari, all are brilliant and they are the future of Indian cricket."

"I think they need to be given a solid run for them to excel in this format and it is important for us to do that. It will start with the management showing enough support and backing so hopefully, these guys with enough backing, not just from me, but you guys, will also help," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajinkya Rahane Cheteshwar Pujara India vs Sri Lanka Test series Rohit Sharma'
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp