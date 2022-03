All-round Dinesh shines

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An all-round display by M Dinesh Kumar (43; 3/14) came in handy for All Stars CC to thrash Chakra CC by 140 runs in a second division league match of the Chengalpattu DCA.

Brief scores: II Division: United Indians CC 106 in 28.4 ovs (Kishan 36, Sumit 4/28, Murugan 5/19) lost to The Cricketers Club 107/8 in 27 ovs (Patrick 4/23, Nihilan 3/28); All Stars CC 233/9 in 30 ovs (Ahmed 60, Ayyanar 41, Dinesh 43, Kumar 4/50) bt Chakra CC 93 in 26.5 ovs (Dinesh 3/14).

Wheels India post win

Riding on R Gowtham’s 45, Wheels India defeated Pattabiram CA by 57 runs in a second division match of the Thiruvallur DCA league.

Brief scores: II Division: Wheels India RC 135 in 27.1 ovs (Aravind 30, Gowtham 45, Jangra 30 n.o, Haresh 3/51) bt Pattabiram CA 78 in 24 ovs (Jangra 3/14, David Raj 3/19).