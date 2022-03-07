Seamer Ollie Robinson out of England's 1st test against West Indies 

By PTI

NORTH SOUND: Seamer Ollie Robinson was ruled out of England's first test match against West Indies because of a back problem, with uncapped seamer Saqib Mahmood stepping into the squad.

Robinson pulled up midway through an over during the warmup match against a Cricket West Indies President's XI and was unable to take part in practice on Sunday.

England was already unlikely to gamble on the 28-year-old Robinson's fitness for the match, which starts Tuesday, but the latest injury settled the issue and allowed Mahmood to take his spot in a 12-man squad for the three-test series.

England interim head coach Paul Collingwood and captain Joe Root must now decide whether to hand the Lancashire quick a debut in an all-seam attack or stick with the variety of Jack Leach's left-arm spin.

The starting lineup will be confirmed at the toss.