India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Axar Patel added to hosts' squad, Kuldeep Yadav released

India had won the first Test against Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs with Ravindra Jadeja being adjudged as Player of the Match.

Published: 08th March 2022

By ANI

BENGALURU: The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Axar Patel to India's squad for the second Test against Sri Lanka to be played from March 12-16 in Bengaluru. "The all-rounder has completed his rehab and has been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team," stated an official release.

Kuldeep Yadav has been released from the squad for the second Test. India had won the first Test against Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs. Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged as Player of the Match. Jadeja had scored an unbeaten 175 in the first innings and then he went on to take nine wickets in the game.

India's squad for the second Test:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, R. Ashwin, Saurabh Kumar, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Axar Patel.

