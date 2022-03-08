STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test: Hosts reach 191-0, match heads toward draw

On a docile pitch, Shafique was closing in on his maiden test hundred at 99 not out and Imam was on 89 at tea on the fifth and final day, guiding Pakistan to 191-0 in its second innings.

Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique (L) and Imam-ul-Haq walks back to pavilion on the tea break during Day 5 of 1st Test match against Australia in Rawalpindi

Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique (L) and Imam-ul-Haq walks back to pavilion on the tea break during Day 5 of 1st Test match against Australia in Rawalpindi. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

RAWALPINDI: Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq became the first Pakistan opening pair to share a century stand in each innings against Australia as the first test headed toward a draw on Tuesday. On a docile pitch, Shafique was closing in on his maiden test hundred at 99 not out and Imam was on 89 at tea on the fifth and final day, guiding Pakistan to 191-0 in its second innings.

Australia's bowlers have struggled across two innings to take wickets in their first test in Pakistan in 24 years, grabbing only four, all in the first innings when Pakistan declared at 476-4. Shafique and Imam shared a 105-run first-wicket stand.

Australia's innings was wrapped up in the first four overs of the day when it was all out for 459 after resuming on 449-7. Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali took a career-best 6-107 on the benign pitch to give Pakistan a 17-run, first-innings lead.

The 35-year-old Nauman, playing in his eighth test, picked up two of the last three wickets. The tailenders added only 10 runs off 19 balls as Nauman bettered his previous best figures of 5-35, which he took on debut against South Africa last year.

Shafique and Imam, who scored his career-best 157 in the first innings, continued to prosper against the pacers and spinners as the pitch didn't wear out and offered little for bowlers. Both batsmen accelerated in the middle session as Australia resorted to ace spinner Nathan Lyon and three part-time spinners without any success.

Abdullah has hit 10 boundaries and six in his 182-ball knock while Imam has smashed seven fours and two sixes in his 149-ball innings. Pakistan swiftly moved to 76-0 in the first session. Australia brought on Lyon in the sixth over after giving a short spell of two overs to pacer Josh Hazlewood.

Skipper Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc each bowled four-over spells before part-time spinner Marnus Labuschagne bowled in tandem with Lyon during the last half hour.

Australia went for an unsuccessful referral for lbw against Shafiq on legspinner Labuschagne's fourth delivery, but TV replays suggested the ball struck the right-hander's pads outside the line of off stump when he attempted a sweep.

