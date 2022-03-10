STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

‘Influence of T20s has affected Test batters’: Former India coach Anshuman Gaekwad

When it comes to India, pitches have played a role with spinners Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and R Ashwin troubling the batters.

Published: 10th March 2022 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Indian players greet each other after they won the first test match against Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs in Mohali, India. (Photo | AP)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Did India’s victory over Sri Lanka within the first three days of the Mohali Test surprise you? What about England’s loss to Australia in Hobart on Day 3 in January?

If the answer is yes, you might have not been following the longer format close enough. In the last couple of years, Test matches have hardly lasted five days. A deeper look at the worldwide results throw up some interesting numbers.

In 2020, 12 of the 22 Test matches finished on either Day 3 or 4. Likewise, 44 matches were played the following year, and 20 were done and dusted in first four days. And if one breaks up those 20 matches, 12 and six games ended on Day 4 and 3, respectively.

Interestingly, two days proved to be enough for a win twice as well. In 2022, so far, where 10 Tests have already been played, two have ended on Day 4 and four on Day 3.  

Closer to home, India have been a dominant unit. They have just lost two matches at home(against Australia in 2017 and England in 2021) in the last five years. They played three Tests in 2018, winning two inside the third day with a margin of an innings and more. In 2019, they played five and won all, four of them inside Day 4 by an innings and more. A similar trend has followed in the next couple of years.  

When it comes to India, pitches have played a role with spinners Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and R Ashwin troubling the batters.

One has to remember that Test matches in India earlier would last for five days, but it seems that the batters these days lack the required temperament. The Mohali Test is a perfect example, where Sri Lanka batters failed to deliver against spinners.

It is also important to note that the Islanders have been brought up playing in similar tracks in their country.

“Batters are not upto the mark when they play against quality bowlers. You have to struggle and get the runs, which you do not see these days. These days, if the ball turns a lot, the batters don’t know what to do,” former India coach Anshuman Gaekwad said. 

Full story: newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Yogi Adityanath (L) and AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann. (File | Agencies)
Assembly Elections Results LIVE | BJP retains UP and Uttarakhand; AAP decimates Congress in Punjab
Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners lands in Delhi from Bucharest
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Upper age limit for NEET UG eligibility removed by National Medical Commission
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Women as Change Agents in Corporate India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp