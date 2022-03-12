STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

CWC 2022: Tactical overhaul at focus as India look for quick turnaround

India is fifth in the table and still has five games to go. A win on Saturday is essential for their campaign as tougher contests lie ahead.

Published: 12th March 2022 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batter Shafali Varma (Photo | EPS

Indian batter Shafali Varma (Photo | EPS

By Express News Service

When asked whether India missed a trick by stacking three left-handers at the top against New Zealand and whether they will stick with it versus West Indies, head coach Ramesh Powar said he trusts the batting unit, before adding, “we'll look at this. Maybe we have taken the wrong call. We accept that. I think, moving forward… we need to address that.”

While there were very few takeaways otherwise from the presser, the admission from Powar at the pre-match press conference that they got it wrong could augur well for India. That they will be back on the field on Saturday could be a blessing in disguise as India would want a quick turnaround.

But, the Stafanie Tayor-led West Indies is not to be taken lightly. They have beaten hosts New Zealand and defending champions England in the first two games. Taylor and vice-captain Anisa Mohammad have reiterated the welcoming change in approach since Courtney Walsh took over as head coach. West Indies — a team of several superstars — as they have shown in the past and in the ongoing World Cup can take on any team on the given day.

This is why it would be even more important for the team management to take a hard look in the mirror and come up with a different team combination and better on-field tactics. Although it is harsh on Yastika Bhatia, they might bring Shafali Verma back to complement Smriti Mandhana against an off-spin-loaded attack. Even if they don't, Deepti Sharma could be pushed to No 5 with Mithali Raj or Harmanpreet Kaur being promoted to No 3, depending on the situation.

The bigger change should be in the bowling department. With both Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews taking a liking to the pacers on a ground where the ball seems to be coming on nicely, they could bring in an extra spinner — Poonam Yadav — to take away the pace and slow things down.

However, leaving out Pooja Vastrakar would be a big compromise on their batting depth and hence, Meghna Singh could potentially miss out on the leg spinner. And it seems like a logical choice too as spinners who take the ball away from the right-handers have done well against the West Indies in this tournament as well as in the past.

Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana, and Poonam have excellent records against them. In this World Cup, too, England’s Sophie Ecclestone took three of the six wickets that fell in their first game. The last time India played them, Poonam was among the leading wicket-takers in the three-match ODI series. Along with Gayakwad, the leg-spinner could be crucial for India’s game plan.

India is fifth in the table and still has five games to go. A win on Saturday is essential for their campaign as tougher contests lie ahead.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ODI Cricket India New Zeland Ramesh Powar Anisa Mohammad West Indies
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp