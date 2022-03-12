STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India all out for 252 against Sri Lanka in 2nd Test

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was the next highest contributor for India with a 26-ball 39 while Hanuma Vihari made 31.

India's batter Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the first day of 2nd test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the first day of 2nd test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: India were all out for 252 at the dinner break on the opening day of the second Test against Sri Lanka here on Saturday.

Shreyas Iyer was out on 92 off 98 deliveries while Jasprit Bumrah remained not out without scoring.

The dinner break was taken once Iyer was dismissed.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was the next highest contributor for India with a 26-ball 39 while Hanuma Vihari made 31.

Virat Kohli was out for 23 just before the tea break while captain Rohit Sharma scored 15.

For Sri Lanka, Lasith Embuldeniya and Praveen Jayawickrama took three wickets apiece while Dhananjaya de Silva got two.

Earlier, India made one change, bringing in a fit-again Axar Patel in place of Jayant Yadav in the playing XI.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, were forced to make two changes with Kusal Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama replacing Pathum Nissanka and Lahiru Kumara, who were ruled out due to injuries.

India won the first Test by an innings and 222 runs.

Brief Scores: India: 251 all out in 59.1 overs (Shreyas Iyer 91, Rishabh Pant 39, Hanuma Vihari 31; Lasith Embuldeniya 3/94, Praveen Jayawickrama 3/81, Dhananjaya de Silva 2/32) vs Sri Lanka.

