Women's World Cup 2022: India looking for quick batting turnaround against Windies  

Published: 12th March 2022 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

India's fast bowling allrounder Pooja Vastrakar, left, with Mithali Raj

India's fast bowling allrounder Pooja Vastrakar, left, with Mithali Raj (Photo | BCCI)

By Gomesh S
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  When asked whether India missed a trick by stacking three left-handers at the top against New Zealand and whether they will stick with it versus West Indies, head coach Ramesh Powar said he trusts the batting unit, before adding, “we’ll look at this. Maybe we have taken the wrong call. We accept that. I think, moving forward… we need to address that.”

While there were very few takeaways otherwise from the presser, the admission from Powar at the pre-match press conference that they got it wrong could augur well for India. That they will be back on the field on Saturday could be a blessing in disguise as India would want a quick turnaround.

But, the Stafanie Tayor-led West Indies is not to be taken lightly. They have beaten hosts New Zealand and defending champions England in the first two games.

Taylor and vice-captain Anisa Mohammad have reiterated the welcoming change in approach since Courtney Walsh took over as head coach.

West Indies as they have shown in the past and in the ongoing World Cup can take on any team on the given day. 

Which is why it would be even more important for the team management to take a hard look in the mirror and come up with a different team combination and better on-field tactics.

They are fifth in the table and still have five games to go. A win on Saturday is essential as tougher contests lie ahead. Live on Star Sports Network @ 6.30 AM

