India dismiss Sri Lanka for 109 on day 2 of second Test

In reply to India's 252, Sri Lanka were reduced to 86 for six in 30 overs on Day 1, which they followed up with just 23 runs in 5.5 overs.

Published: 13th March 2022 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella during the second day of their 2nd Test match at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, March 13, 2022.

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella during the second day of their 2nd Test match at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, March 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: India bowled out Sri Lanka for a below-par 109 in their first innings on the second day of the second Test here on Sunday.

In reply to India's 252, Sri Lanka were reduced to 86 for six in 30 overs on Saturday.

Resuming the innings, the visitors lasted for just 5.5 overs, losing Lasith Embuldeniya (1), Suranga Lakmal (5), Niroshan Dickwella (21), and Vishwa Fernando (8) with the addition of just 23 runs in the first session.

Sri Lanka now trail India by 143 runs.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 252 in 59.1 overs

Sri Lanka 1st innings: 109 all out in 35.5 overs (Angelo Mathews 43; Jasprit Bumrah 5/24).

