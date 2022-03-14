Bangladesh beat Pakistan by nine runs to register first-ever win in Women's World Cup

By PTI

HAMILTON: Opener Sidra Ameen's 104 went in vain as Pakistan committed harakiri to hand debutants Bangladesh a nine-run win, their first-ever victory in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup here on Monday.

Chasing 235 to win, Ameen gave Pakistan a flying start, forging a 91-run partnership with Nahida Khan (43) for the first wicket and then added another 64 rums with Bismah Maroof (31).

With Ameen going strong, Pakistan were well on course for a successful chase, reaching 183 for two but Fahima Khatun (3/38) turned the match on its head with three quick wickets as Pakistan inexplicably lost five of their batters for just five runs to slip to 188 for seven and were eventually restricted to 225 for nine.

Khatun picked up the wickets of Omaima Sohail (10), Aliya Riaz (0) and Fatima Sana (0), while Rumana Ahmed removed Nida Dar (0) before centurion Ameen fell for a run-out to end Pakistan's hope.

Featuring in their first women's World Cup, Bangladesh had lost their first two games against South Africa and New Zealand, while Pakistan slumped to their fourth defeat in as many matches and 18th successive loss in the event.

Earlier, invited to bat, Bangladesh scored 234 for seven, riding on Fargana Hoque's 71 and some useful contributions from Sharmin Akhter (44) and skipper Nigar Sultana (46).

Hoque shared 96 runs for the third wicket with Sultana to lay the foundation as Bangladesh posted their highest total in ODIs.

Openers Shamima Sultana and Sharmin Akhter gave Bangladesh a good start against the pacers but things changed the moment spinners were introduced with Nida Dar dismissing the former.

Left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu and leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima then put further brakes even as Omaima Sohail picked up the other opener to leave Bangladesh at 79 for two in 20th over.

Sultana and Hoque then joined hands but the duo found it difficult to rotate strikes with the spinners bowling in tandem.

Hoque then opened up, pulling Sana across the midwicket fence before sweeping Sohail for another boundary. Sana was once again at the receiving end in the 31st over as she was hit for successive fours by Hoque.

Hoque and Sultana brought up their fifty-run partnership in 73 balls and then took Bangladesh across the 150-mark in the 37th over.

Hoque completed her fifty in 89 balls but Sultana, who had scored her only boundary off Fatima, was sent packing by Sana in the 40th over.

Sandhu then claimed three quick wickets, including two off successive balls in the 47th over, to prevent Bangladesh from accelerating in the death overs.

She first removed Rumana Ahmed in the 45th over before returning to get rid of Hoque and Fahima Khatun in two balls as Bangladesh could score only 59 for the loss of four wickets in the last 10overs.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 234 for 7 in 50 overs (Fargana Hoque 71, Nigar Sultana 46, Sharmin Akhter 44; Nashra Sandhu 3/41).

Pakistan: 225 for nine in 50 overs (Sidra Ameen 104, Nahida Khan 43; Fahima Khatun 3/38).