In Garden City, bed of roses for India as Sri Lanka continues to falter at day-night affair

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When India’s Rishabh Pant walked into the middle in the 34th over, the Sri Lankan fielders immediately spread out at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the second Test on Sunday.

There were four fielders controlling the boundary ropes and he was yet to take strike.

If Pant has built such a reputation over the last few years with his ball striking ability, Shreyas Iyer is making the most of the opportunities to cement his place with the team under transition.

On a day, where 14 wickets fell, both batters scored half centuries to help India take a lead in excess of 400 runs. Sri Lanka were 28/1 at stumps on Day 2 and need 419 runs for victory.

From the last couple of matches, it is quite evident that the management is looking to ease Pant and Iyer at number five and six respectively.

The duo have age on their side, a win-win situation for Indian cricket.

As for Pant, with no Ajinkya Rahane, the wicket-keeper is gradually making number five his own with some impressive innings so far in the ongoing series against Lanka.

His scores of 96 (97balls), 39 (26) and 50 (31) in his last three innings narrate a story of dominance and fearlessness.

On Sunday, Pant’s ability to take on bowlers from ball one was evident again.

The southpaw did not need much sighters as he smashed a six off the second ball he faced.

That just proved to be a teaser with Pant unleashing his array of shots to lend a T20 cricket feel for the massive crowd, whose chants of ‘Rishabh Pant, Rishabh Pant’ stopped only after his dismissal.

Such was his domination that fielders inside the 30-yard circle gradually began to decrease as his innings progressed.

His 45-minute stay at the crease comprised of seven fours and two sixes to complete his 28-ball half-century, a new record for the fastest 50 by an Indian in Test cricket. The previous record was held by Kapil Dev in 30 balls.

Even though Pant lost his wicket while going for another aerial shot, Iyer continued his form with some exquisite shots all around the park. His 75-ball 62 comprised nine fours, a day after he had dominated the spinners to compile 92.

The Mumbaikar, playing at six, seems to be a calculated move by the management. A proper batter at six with a good technique against both the spinners and pacers makes him an ideal candidate for that position.

Even while playing abroad, he will strengthen India’s batting department further. In fact, he can play shots and also grind it out when required.

Besides, he can rotate the strike at will as well. That is an important tool for a number six batter as he might be required to bat with the tail.

After India declared their innings at 303/9, Jasprit Bumrah, who had scalped five in the first innings, struck in the first over, dismissing Lahiru Thirimanne for a duck.

Kusal Mendis and Dimuth Karunaratne saw through till the close of play but Sri Lanka face an uphill task to prevent the hosts from winning the series 2-0.

Scoreboard

SRI LANKA 1st Innings (O/N 86/6): Dickwella c Pant, b Bumrah 21, Embuldeniya c Pant b Bumrah 1, Lakmal b Ashwin 5, Jayawickrama (not out) 1, Fernando st Pant, b Ashwin 8. Extras (b 1) 1. Total (35.5 ovs, all out) 109. FOW: 95/7, 100/8, 100/9. Bowling: Bumrah 10-4-24-5, Ashwin 8.5-1-30-2, Shami 6-1-18-2, Jadeja 6-1-15-0, Axar 5-1-21-1.

INDIA 2nd Innings: Agarwal c de Silva b Embuldeniya 22, Rohit c Mathews b de Silva 46, Vihari b Jayawickrama 35, Kohli lbw b Jayawickrama 13, Pant c & b Jayawickrama 50, Shreyas lbw Embuldeniya 67, Jadeja b Fernando 22, Ashwin c Dickwella b Jayawickrama 13, Axar b Embuldeniya 9, Shami (not out) 16. Extras (b 8, lb 1, nb 1) 10. Total (68.5 ovs, for nine decl) 303. FOW: 42/1, 98/2, 116/3, 139/4, 184/5, 247/6, 278/8, 303/9. Bowling: Lakmal 10-2-34-0, Embuldeniya 20.5-1-87-3, Fernando 10-2-48-1, De Silva 9-0-47-1, Jayawickrama 19-2-78-4

SRI LANKA 2nd Innings: Thirimanne lbw Bumrah 0, Karunaratne (batting) 10, Kusal (batting) 16. Extras (lb 2) 2. Total (7 ovs, for one wicket) 28. FOW: 1/0. Bowling: Bumrah 3-1-9-1, Shami 3-0-13-0, Ashwin 1-0-4-0.