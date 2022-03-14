STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minor Security Breach: Fan enters ground, clicks selfie with Kohli before being chased away by police

The incident happened in the sixth over of the Sri Lankan second innings when Kusal Mendis was taking treatment after being hit by a Mohammed Shami delivery.

India's Virat Kohli, right, poses for a selfie with the young boys who intruded the pitch area during the second day of the second cricket test. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BENGALURU: In a minor security breach, three fans entered the playing area towards the end of the second day of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka and one of them managed to click a selfie with Virat Kohli before being whisked away by the security personnel.

Sensing an opportunity to see their star player from close, three fans managed to breach the fenced area and ran towards the players.

One of them managed to get close to Kohli, who was standing in slip area.

The fan took his mobile out and asked the senior batter for a selfie and Kohli, much to his delight, obliged.

The security personnel rushed towards the players and, after a bit of jostle, managed to get control of the fans.

Talking about the minor security breach, senior India pacer Jasprit Bumrah did not make a huge fuss about the incident but admitted that security indeed is an issue.

"That is something we don't control, obviously the security concern is an issue. Suddenly, we realised that there were intruders but thankfully the officials intervened."

"We don't know what to say about that, the craze of the game is very high and the fans get emotional sometimes," he said.

One spectator had also managed to enter the playing area during the first Test in Mohali but was then caught by the officials and ejected from the venue.

