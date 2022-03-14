STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
West Indies 13-member squad unchnaged for 2nd Test against England

Published: 14th March 2022 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

West Indies' Jason Holder plays a shot against England during day five of their first cricket Test match. ( Photo | AP)

By ANI

BRIDGETOWN: Cricket West Indies (CWI) Men's Selection Panel on Monday announced an unchanged squad for the second Apex Test match against England. The match will be played at Kensington Oval from March 16-20.

The three-match Apex Series is level 0-0 following a draw in the first Apex Test match, which was played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

"It was a hard-fought first match in Antigua and we decided to stick with the same 13 players for the second match in Barbados. Bonner demonstrated the way you should play, and we were very pleased with the way he played in the first innings and again in the second innings. It was hard work for all the bowlers, and we were very happy with the way they stuck to the task," Lead Selector, the Most Hon. Dr Desmond Haynes said in a statement.

Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Jermaine Blackwood (VC), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.

