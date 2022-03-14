STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women's CWC: Mandhana terms her knock against WI as 'really special'

Brilliant centuries from Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur were backed by courageous bowling performance as India defeated West Indies by 155 runs.

Published: 14th March 2022 10:53 AM

Smriti Mandhana (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

HAMILTON: India opening batter Smriti Mandhana who smashed a brilliant ton against West Indies in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup on Saturday, said this knock was really special as it came when her team was in a risky situation.

"There is a difference between my two World Cup knocks. The first one was achieved in easy circumstances but this one is really special as it came when we were in a really risky situation," said Mandhana in a video posted on BCCI TV.

"As soon as I felt that we have got the momentum that was required for the team, I thought of enjoying a bit and playing my own game. When we started the game, we aimed at 240-250 but as we reached 260-280, we got a bit greedy and thought of reaching to 300-run mark," she added.

With this win, India registered their second win of the tournament after losing one game against New Zealand.

"Most importantly is that we have got that W on the board and hope we keep this momentum for the next four matches and we get into knockouts. So, we would like ahead in the tournament with a positive mindset," said the batter.

Batting first, Indian opener Smriti scored 123 from 119 balls while in-form Harmanpreet smashed 109 from just 107 deliveries as star duo guided Women in Blue to a massive total of 317/8.

This is West Indies' first defeat in the tournament. The score of 317 is the highest by the Indian women's team in the World Cup. 

