STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Delhi Capitals name former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson as assistant coach

Shane Watson has over 7000 runs, and more than 200 wickets to his name in limited overs cricket, having represented Australia in 190 ODIs and 58 T20Is.

Published: 15th March 2022 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: IPL franchise Delhi Capitals on Tuesday appointed former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson as an assistant coach for the upcoming season of the league.

The 40-year-old joins the DC coaching staff comprising Ricky Ponting (Head Coach), Pravin Amre (Assistant Coach), Ajit Agarkar (Assistant Coach) and James Hopes (Bowling Coach).

"The IPL, the best T20 tournament in the world. I've got incredible memories as a player, first of all with Rajasthan Royals winning it in 2008, led by the incredible man Shane Warne, RCB and then CSK," Watson said in a statement issued by DC.

"I've got incredible memories as a player, and now coaching opportunities. It's come to be able to work under the great Ricky Ponting. He was an amazing leader as a captain, and now to be able to coach under him.

"He is one of the best coaches in the world now. So, for me to be able to learn the ropes under Ricky, I am really excited," he added.

Considered one of the best all-rounders in white ball cricket, Watson has been a part of Australia's two World Cup-winning campaigns in the 50-over format -- in 2007 and 2015.

At the 2012 T20 World Cup, he was named Player of the Tournament.

Watson has over 7000 runs, and more than 200 wickets to his name in limited overs cricket, having represented Australia in 190 ODIs and 58 T20Is.

In the Indian Premier League, he has played for Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings and won the title twice -- with RR in 2008 and with CSK in 2018.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shane Watson Australia  Delhi Capitals IPL IPL 2022
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp