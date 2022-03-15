STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Will take up four-nation proposal with Sourav Ganguly at ACC meeting: PCB chairman Ramiz Raja

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja expressed confidence that India would come to Pakistan to play in the Asia Cup next year.

Published: 15th March 2022 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Undeterred by India's lack of interest, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja says he will discuss his proposal to launch a four-nation ODI tournament with BCCI counterpart Sourav Ganguly during the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting in Dubai on March 19.

Ramiz told reporters at the national stadium in Karachi that he has proposed the tournament, also featuring Australia and England, to ensure that players from India and Pakistan get to play each other more often and to increase revenue for other member countries in the International Cricket Council.

"I will talk to Sourav Ganguly about it when we meet for the ACC meeting in Dubai. Both of us are former captains and players and for us cricket is not about politics," he said.

"Even if India does not go with us on this proposal, we will think about launching an annual three-nation event with Australia and England in Pakistan," he added.

The former captain also expressed confidence that India would come to Pakistan to play in the Asia Cup next year.

"I think they will come and if they don't travel to Pakistan we will see what can be done," he added.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has already shot down the proposal by Ramiz saying that India was more inclined towards globalisation of the sport and not any short term financial incentive.

Sri Lanka is due to host the Asia Cup T20 format event this year and the final dates for the tournament will be finalised in Dubai with expectations it would be held just before the ICC World T20 Cup in Australia scheduled in October-November.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Cricket Board PCB Pakistan Cricket Ramiz Raja Sourav Ganguly ACC Asian Cricket Council
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp