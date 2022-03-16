STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MNS activists damage IPL team bus in Mumbai

Activists of Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena smashed the windows of at least one of the luxury buses parked outside a five-star hotel.

Published: 16th March 2022 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 12:00 PM

MNS chief Raj Thackeray

MNS chief Raj Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Activists of Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena smashed the windows of at least one of the luxury buses parked outside a five-star hotel to ferry players for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, officials said here early on Wednesday.

Around half-a-dozen activists of the MNS-Vahatuk Sena (Transport Wing) sneaked near the bus before midnight, pasted posters of their demands on the front of the bus, raised slogans and started smashing the windows.

Later, an activist, Sanjay Naik, said that they were protesting at the manner in which buses from outside the state were hired for the purpose, depriving the locals of employment opportunities.

"Despite our protests, they have allowed several buses and other smaller vehicles here from Delhi and other parts, which is affecting the livelihood of the local people," Naik told IANS.

The police rushed to the spot to prevent damage to more buses and detained at least three MNS-VS activists early on Wednesday.

TAGS
MNS Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Mumbai IPL IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2022
Comments

