STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan hails his partnership with Babar Azam in 2nd Test against Australia

Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan said that batting two days and saving a match against Australia in the second Test, was a big achievement for his side.

Published: 17th March 2022 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Mohammad Rizwan celebrates after completing 50 runs on the fifth day of the second test match between Pakistan and Australia at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Mohammad Rizwan celebrates after completing 50 runs on the fifth day of the second test match between Pakistan and Australia at the National Stadium in Karachi. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

KARACHI: Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan said that batting two days and saving a match against Australia in the second Test, was a big achievement for his side.

Babar Azam played an extraordinary knock of 196 as Pakistan managed to grind out an epic draw against Australia on the final day of the second Test in Karachi after batting through 171.4 overs to ensure the series remained deadlocked.

The action in the second Test went into the final over of the match, where Pakistan managed to draw the game with Mohammad Rizwan batting out till the end to see his team through.

"It wasn't an easy task to bat for five sessions to save a Test against a team like Australia, we all know how good a bowling attack they have. We had a plan to go for the chase when I and Babar were batting, but the ball was pretty old, so it was pretty tough to score quick runs against the old ball. We had a simple plan, we needed to play session by session," said Rizwan after the final day ended.

"Definitely there was pressure towards the closing stages, but I tried to keep my calm. What can I say, Babar is the number 1 player in the world, no doubt about that. Everyone knows it. Batting for two days to save a Test match is not that easy, that too against a quality side like Australia," he added.

Both teams walked away with four points each in the WTC standings and continue to occupy the top two spots.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammad Rizwan pakistan Pakistan vs Australia australia Pakistan vs Australia Series Pakistan vs Australia Test Series
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp