STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

South Africa leave out IPL-bound players from Bangladesh Test series squad

Cricket South Africa had said it would be leaving it to the players to make the decision whether to play in the IPL or in the series, which the Test captain Dean Elgar had called a 'litmus test'.

Published: 18th March 2022 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa cricketers celebrate the fall of a wicket during the first Test match against Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park Stadium in Pretoria.

South Africa cricketers celebrate the fall of a wicket during the first Test match against Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park Stadium in Pretoria. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa have expectedly left out the IPL-bound players from their 15-man Test squad for the two-match home series against Bangladesh starting March 31.

South Africa will be without their entire first-choice pace attack comprising Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen as well as batters Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen as they chose the IPL over the Test series.

Cricket South Africa had said it would be leaving it to the players to make the decision whether to play in the IPL or in the series, which the Test captain Dean Elgar had called a "litmus test of loyalty". Middle-order batter Khaya Zondo got his maiden Test call-up and uncapped quick Daryn Dupavillon also found a place in the squad.

Meanwhile, Anrich Nortje once again missed out on selection with a longstanding back and hip issue. That also means there is no clarity about his availability in the IPL, where he is part of the Delhi Capitals side. Nortje last played in November 2021, at the T20 World Cup in the UAE.

The IPL-bound players are set to fly to India for the tournament, which begins on March 26, at the conclusion of the ongoing ODI series.

According to CSA's current MoU with the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA), the board cannot refuse players the opportunity to take part in the IPL, as both organisations look to balance the livelihoods and opportunities of players and their duties to the national team.

The first Test starts on March 31 in Durban and the second on April 7 in Port Elizabeth.

The Squad: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-capt), Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Duanne Olivier, Keegan Petersen, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Africa vs Bangladesh SA VS Ban SA vs BNA Test Dean Elgar IPL IPL 2022 Kagiso Rabada Lungi Ngidi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp