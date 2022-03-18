STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
West Indies pacer Shamilia Connell collapses during women's WC match, taken to hospital

Details of Connell's health condition and availability for the remainder of the World Cup are awaited.

West Indies Shamilia Connell (C) recives attention from teammates after collapsing on the field.(Photo | AP)

By PTI

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: West Indies pacer Shamilia Connell collapsed on the field and had to be taken away to the hospital during Bangladesh's unsuccessful run chase in their women's World Cup match here on Friday.

The cause of the collapse is not yet clear but Connell was able to get up and climb onto a waiting ambulance with her hands on her stomach after her concerned team-mates ran towards her during the 47th over of Bangladesh innings.

The 29-year-old collapsed while fielding the fifth ball of the 47th over.

The medical staff attended to her before ferrying her out of the ground, even as play came to a halt for a while.

At that point, the match was on a knife's edge with Bangladesh's last-wicket pair trying to score the 13 they needed off 19 balls.

West Indies won the match by four runs.

"Able and the medical personnel taking care of her, hopefully, she will pull through.

It was sad to see her go down," said captain Stafanie Taylor at the presentation.

"But we need to look at the bright side, it was time for us to regroup, we came back and changed the momentum.

In the end probably worked out.

" Connell bowled three wicket-less overs, conceding 15 runs, in the match.

"Bit worrying seeing her going down like that. She is a fighter, not sure what is wrong with her but hopefully she is alright," said Hayley Matthews, the Player of the Match.

