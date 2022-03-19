STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

'Aussies are beatable, we needed early wickets' says Yastika Bhatia

India's path to the semifinals got a lot tougher after their third defeat, they lost by six wickets to Australia.

Published: 19th March 2022 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

India's Yastika Bhatia departs after a half-century in the Women's ODI World Cup match against Australia

India's Yastika Bhatia . (Photo| BCCI)

By PTI

AUCKLAND: India on Saturday came tantalisingly close to breaking Australia's unbeaten run in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup before falling short and young batter Yastika Bhatia said had they picked up some early wickets, the end result could have been different.

India's path to the semifinals got a lot tougher after they lost by six wickets to Australia, their third defeat in the showpiece, as the Meg Lanning-led side became the first team to qualify for the last four stage with a record chase in the tournament's history.

Half-centuries from skipper Mithali Raj (68 off 96 balls), Yastika (59 off 83) and Harmanpreet Kaur (57 not out off 47) steered India to 277 for seven, but Australia rode on openers Alyssa Healy (72 off 65), Rachael Haynes (43 off 52) and Lanning's (97 off 107) knocks to cruise to their fifth win in as many games.

"They (Australia) have been playing superb cricket, everyone in their team takes responsibility," left-handed Yastika said in the post-match media interaction.

"It was Meg Lanning (97) who just took it on herself to take the team over the line. Her intent quite clear from the beginning, though she got out. Still, we came pretty close, it could have gone either way, we could have crossed the line." India, runners-up in 2017 edition, had eliminated Australia en route to the final. And Yastika said despite their ominous form, Australia are a beatable side.

"It's nothing like they can't be beaten. We can do it for sure. Our team is really good, we can do it in the semis or finals," the 21-year-old said.

"I think it was a defendable total. Credit to the Aussie batters the way they started. Healy and Hyanes started aggressively.

"We would have liked to take more wickets in the power play but they played really well.

That (early wickets) would have turned the game but they played really well," she added.

The Mithali Raj-led India now have a tough task at hand as they must win their remaining two matches against South Africa and Bangladesh to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

Against Australia, India missed a sixth bowler as they opted for Shafali Verma in place of Deepti Sharma.

India also did not use the part-time off-spin of Harmanpreet on Saturday.

"She's (Harmanpreet) bowling in the nets. We had it in our mind that we can use her in the middle overs but I don't know what the captain had in her mind. But she will bowl for sure in our future matches," Yastika said.

India will next face Bangladesh at Hamilton on Tuesday, before taking on South Africa in their concluding league match on March 27.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yastika Bhatia ICC Women's World Cup CWC 2022 India vs Australia
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)
MP IAS officer tweets about The Kashmir Files; BJP demands action against him
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Scrap arrivals surge as gold crosses Rs 50,000-mark to 18-month high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp