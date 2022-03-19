STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs ODI juggernauts: Spotlight is on Mithali and co as they take on unbeaten Aussies  

Although they have as many as seven players from the previous edition, a large part of the Australia squad are younger players, who haven’t been through the heartbreak of 2017.

Published: 19th March 2022 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

India ODI skipper Mithali Raj

India ODI skipper Mithali Raj (Photo | AFP)

By Gomesh S
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In many ways, the 2017 World Cup semifinal was as much a turning point in Australian cricket as it was for India.

After dominating the world for over a decade — despite the small slump in 2009-10 —  the defeat was an eyeopener for them.

They had to take a hard look in the mirror, make structural changes and rebrand themselves.

Five years on, that is exactly what they have done. After clinching two T20 World Cups, they took it up further in the ODIs, losing just two matches in 37 since Harmanpreet Kaur’s 171 that put them out of the World Cup in 2017.

They have created a pool of 30-odd players, and anyone can just walk into the XI and win matches. Australia had become world beaters again.

They are this ODI juggernaut who are steamrolling every team that’s coming their way in the tournament so far with one player or the other putting their hands up.

As they take on India in a World Cup, yet again, the scars of 2017 have wornoff.

At least that is what head coach Matthew Mott said. “Well, for us it’s a non-event internally,” he said in the pre-match conference on Friday.

“We’re just looking forward to another match. Everyone seems to be beating everyone at the moment. So to get out in front with another win would be a huge advantage and then we can sort of dictate our own terms on the finals,” he said.

Despite losing two of their four matches, India, too, are no different in this regard.

Although they have as many as seven players from the previous edition, a large part of the squad are younger players, who haven’t been through the heartbreak of 2017.

In fact, more than the epic semifinal, India are keen on taking confidence from how they ended Australia’s 26-match winning streak last year.

“Everyone knows what has happened in 2017 but I think it’s better that we don’t really think about it,” said Smriti Mandhana before adding, “more than 2017, we definitely had a word about how we went about in the series against Australia when we were touring Australia and the kind of cricket we played there and the kind of bowling we did there. So I think that’s something which we have had discussions around and that’s something which has given a lot of confidence to all the players.”

India vs Australia live on Star Sports @ 6.30 AM
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harmanpreet Kaur Yastika Bhatia Mithali Raj World Cup World Cup 2022 Women's World Cup Women's World Cup 2022 ICC Women's World Cup ICC Women's World Cup 2022
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp