Jay Shah's term as Asian Cricket Council president extended by one year

Shah had taken over the reins of the ACC in January last year from Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan, making him the youngest administrator to be re-appointed as ACC president.

Published: 19th March 2022 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Jay shah

BCCI secretary Jay Shah. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

COLOMBO: BCCI secretary Jay Shah's tenure as president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) was on Saturday unanimously extended by a year at its annual general meeting here.

Shah had taken over the reins of the ACC in January last year from Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan, making him the youngest administrator to be re-appointed as ACC president.

Addressing the AGM, Shah said the ACC's key focus would be to carry forward the development of the sport in the region.

"We remain committed towards ensuring the all-round development of cricket in the region, especially carrying forward the pioneering work in women's cricket and the multiple grassroot tournaments the ACC conducts in the region around the year," Shah said.

"The pandemic hopefully is behind us and I am keen that we adapt, innovate and help the ACC grow from strength to strength from hereon," he added.

Shah's extension was proposed by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) president Shammi Silva and the nomination was backed unanimously by all the members of the ACC.

"I would like to thank all of my esteemed colleagues at the ACC for reposing their faith in me and considering me worthy to carry on all the work we had begun," Shah said.

"I humbly accept this honour and I am committed to working hard with a view to organise, develop and promote our beloved sport of cricket in the region, aiding the ACC to steadily grow in stature," he added.

