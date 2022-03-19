STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan vs Australia: ODI and T20 matches shifted to Lahore from Rawalpindi

The 50-over matches will start at 1500 local time, while the first ball in the 20-over match will be bowled at 2030 local time.

Published: 19th March 2022 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | PCB Twitter)

By ANI

LAHORE: Pakistan and Australia cricket boards have mutually agreed to shift white-ball matches of the ongoing tour from Rawalpindi to Lahore on the dates as announced previously. The decision was made on Saturday morning following discussions between the two boards.

This means the headquarters of Pakistan cricket will host the March 29, March 31 and April 2 One-Day Internationals as well as the one-off Twenty20 International on April 5 at the back of the third Test, which commences on March 21.

The 50-over matches will start at 1500 local time, while the first ball in the 20-over match will be bowled at 2030 local time.

Australia's white-ball players, as originally planned, will arrive in Lahore on March 24 and after one-day room isolation, will integrate with other members of their side. Pakistan's white-ball players are scheduled to assemble on March 22 and will resume training on March 25.

The ODIs are part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League. Top seven-placed sides from this event plus ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 hosts India will qualify directly for the pinnacle 50-over competition, which will be staged next year in October/November.

Australia are presently seventh and Pakistan ninth in the 13-team event, but a lot of 50-over cricket still is to be played.

Squads:

Australia (ODI & T20I) - Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa.

Pakistan (ODI) - Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-Ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.

Pakistan (T20I) - Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan vs Australia Rawalpindi Lahore PAK sv AUS ODI PAK vs AUS T20 Aaron Finch Babar Azam
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp