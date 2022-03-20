Former India cricketer Badrinath launches online talent hunt

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former India cricketer S Badrinath has launched an online talent hunt for young and aspiring cricketers in Tamil Nadu. The youngsters need to upload their video showcasing their playing skills through a link on website www.cricitventures.com. Badri along with his team of coaches and analysts will go through these videos, spot the promising talents and segregate them into a separate Elite group.

“I realised during my coaching stint in TNPL that there are plenty of hidden talents in Tamil Nadu and I thought of creating a platform to identify and groom promising talents. Through my connections I will also provide opportunities for these promising talents to play in various teams based on their age and skill. This being a ‘Not For Profit’ initiative the cricketers need not pay anything to participate in this talent hunt.

The players must upload about five minutes of their videos showcasing their skills,” said Badrinath. “The members of the Elite group will receive our coaching and mentoring scholarships and they might also get a chance to play at higher levels through our support.The cricketers who could not make it to the Elite group will still be accommodated into our learning community and have access to game development videos and online workshops,” he added.

Anjali advances

Anjali Sadagopan of Tamil Nadu beat Aadharshana VK 9-5 in the singles qualifying first round of CTC-AITA women’s tennis tournament, played at Chennai Tennis Center, Anna University. Results: Singles: Qualifying 1st round: Swetha Puyalraj (TN) bt Ann Thomas (Kl) 9-3; Ghosh Kritrika (Ka) bt Pranita Narayanan (TN) 9-4; Tamania Shirely Thomas (TN) bt Kavya Shankar (Ka) 9-6; Jennifer Chacko (As) bt Aishvarya MB 9-4; Breshina Khan (Asm) bt Manne Varshgiuni (AP) 9-3; Anjali Sadagopan (TN) bt Aadharshana VK (TN) 9-5; Ravilla Kumar (TN) bt Preksha (Ka) 9-4; Anjani M (TN) bt Madhumitha Suresh (TN) 9-3.