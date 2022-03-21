STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shijit claims four wickets as Fine Star CA win

Riding on offie P Shijit Chandran’s 4/31, Fine Star CA defeated Classic CC by five wickets in a first division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league here on Sunday.

By Express News Service

Brief scores: I Division: Classic CC 137 in 37.3 ovs (P Arularasan 60, Akash Sumra 4/23, P Shijit Chandran 4/31) lost to Fine Star CA 138/5  in 25.1 ovs (S Senthil Kumar 49, Akash Sumra 33 n.o, K Pavan Kumar 3/24). IV Division: SSCA 77 in 23.5 ovs (K Saravanan 4/11, TE Sripathy 4/2) lost to SRF RC 80/2 in 9.2 ovs (Atul K Dwivedi 54 n.o).

Fiyaz excels
SH Fiyaz’s 4/17 came in handy for The Cricketers Club as they beat Triune CC by four wickets in a second division match of the Chengalpattu DCA league.

Brief scores: II Division: Triune CC 160 in 29.5 ovs (Madhana Gopal 58 n.o, SH Fiyaz 4/17) lost to The Cricketers Club 161/6 in 28.1 ovs (P Aswin 49, A Praveen Kumar 3/39). Fyn Sea CC 139 in 29.3 ovs (V Rohith 66, V Arjun 4/33) lost to Sivaji CC 140/5 in 25.2 ovs (A Madhavan 37 n.o, M Vignesh 3/22). Medavakkam CC 143/7 in 30 ovs (Living Prabhu 31) lost to All stars CC 145/7 in 27.4 ovs (K Thirunavukkarasu 41, Ponmari Muthu 3/25).

Thanjavur Bulls bag title
Thanjavur Bulls won the T20 cricket championship for the deaf, organised by the Deaf Enabled Foundation at the YMCA grounds, Nandanam. Puducherry Rhinos were the runners-up. Chennai Lions, Thanjavur Bulls, Trichy Tigers, Puducherry Rhinos were the four teams that took part in the tournament. Baskar of Chennai Lions was adjudged as the best batsman, while Arun of Rhinos bagged the best bowler award. 

Table tennis championship
Kancheepuram District Table Tennis Association will conduct its district championship and the selection of district teams in the U-11/13/15/17/19 and seniors for boys and girls.

The tournament will be held on March 26 and 27 at CTTF academy, Neelankarai. 

Entries close on March 23 and the same has to be sent to kdtta17@gmail.com or 9962919121.

