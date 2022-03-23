Col CK Nayudu trophy: Jaganath Sinivas scalps five wickets, puts Tamil Nadu in control

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Tarun's century (104) helped Andhra post 164 against Tamil Nadu on the first day of the Col CK Nayudu trophy Under 25 Elite 'A' group match being played at CAP grounds, Puducherry.

Opting to bat, Andhra batters barring Tarun caved in to the pace of Jaganath Sinivas, who bagged five wickets. Brief scores: Andhra 164 in 56.3 overs (Tarun 104, Srinivas 5/23) vs Tamil Nadu 84/2 in 27 overs (Sachin 39).

L Nethra shines

L Nethra's unbeaten 57 paved the way for Silver Strikers to beat Red Rangers by 28 runs and move into the semifinals of the Freyer Cup held at Presidency college grounds here on Tuesday. Pink Warriors, Silver Strikers, Green Invaders and Blue Avengers qualified for semifinals.

Brief scores: Silver Strikers 126/4 in 20 ovs (Nethra 57 n.o) bt Red Rangers 98/4 in 20 ovs (Swathi 45 n.o, Ahamed Sait 43); Green Invaders 134 in 20 overs (Srinivasan 30, Choudhary 4/19) bt Blue Avengers 46 in 14.4 ovs; Yellow Challengers 118/7 in 20 ovs (Kosuri 39) lost to Pink Warriors 119/4 in 18.4 ovs.

Janani Ramesh advances

Janani Ramesh of Tamil Nadu defeated state mate Kaaviya Balasubramanian 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the second round of the CTC-AITA women's tennis tournament here on Tuesday.

Natarajan Shravan bags title

Natarajan Shravan with six points won the boys Under-8 title at the 1st Guna state-level chess tournament organised by Guna Chess Academy at Sethu Bhaskara MHSS, Pudur, Ambattur, Chennai. In the girls Under-8 segment Sudhiksha Karthick bagged the top prize. The event saw 547 players from eight districts compete.

Final standings: Under-8: Boys: 1. Natarajan Shravan (6), 2. Ar Saisharvesh (5); Girls: 1. Sudhiksha Karthick (5), 2. Arushi Dinesh(5); Under-10: Boys: 1. Gokul Ramesh (6), 2. P Karthick Sai (5); Girls: 1. T Harshitha (5), 2. AG Sanaa (4.5); Under -12: Boys: 1. V Mohanraj (5.5), 2. A Surya (5.5); Girls: 1. V Saganapriya (5), 2. NM Nakshatra (4.5); Under-14: Boys: 1. S Saisarvesh (6), 2. KC Tarun (5); Girls: 1. Pooja Prabhakaran (5), 2. S Roshini (4); Under-18: Boys: 1. Tamizh Selvan Ganesan (5.5), 2. P Muthu (5); Girls: 1. G. Anjana Devi (4) , 2. Lithika Anand Vijay (3.5).

Table tennis tourney

Chennai District Table Tennis championship will be held at SDAT-Chandra TT Academy Mogappair on April 2 and 3, 2022. Children can take part in Under 11,13,15,17. Boys and girls can take part in the Under-19 age group, while adult men and women too can take part in the meet. Entries must be sent to cdtta1@gmail.com before March 29. Contact: 9444267822.

South zone hockey event

St Paul's Recreational Club will organise the 3rd St Paul's - Charles Appadurai memorial south zone men's hockey event from April 25 to May 1 at SDAT-Mayor Radhakrishnan stadium, Chennai. For further details contact: 9884239914; Email: alexhockey1963@gmail.com.