STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Col CK Nayudu trophy: Jaganath Sinivas scalps five wickets, puts Tamil Nadu in control

L Nethra’s unbeaten 57 paved the way for Silver Strikers to beat Red Rangers by 28 runs and move into the semifinals of the Freyer Cup held at Presidency college grounds here on Tuesday.

Published: 23rd March 2022 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Cricket Bat and Ball

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Tarun's century (104) helped Andhra post 164 against Tamil Nadu on the first day of the Col CK Nayudu trophy Under 25 Elite 'A' group match being played at CAP grounds, Puducherry.

Opting to bat, Andhra batters barring Tarun caved in to the pace of Jaganath Sinivas, who bagged five wickets. Brief scores: Andhra 164 in 56.3 overs (Tarun 104, Srinivas 5/23) vs Tamil Nadu 84/2 in 27 overs (Sachin 39).

L Nethra shines

L Nethra's unbeaten 57 paved the way for Silver Strikers to beat Red Rangers by 28 runs and move into the semifinals of the Freyer Cup held at Presidency college grounds here on Tuesday. Pink Warriors, Silver Strikers, Green Invaders and Blue Avengers qualified for semifinals.

Brief scores: Silver Strikers 126/4 in 20 ovs (Nethra 57 n.o) bt Red Rangers 98/4 in 20 ovs (Swathi 45 n.o, Ahamed Sait 43); Green Invaders 134 in 20 overs (Srinivasan 30, Choudhary 4/19) bt Blue Avengers 46 in 14.4 ovs; Yellow Challengers 118/7 in 20 ovs (Kosuri 39) lost to Pink Warriors 119/4 in 18.4 ovs.

Janani Ramesh advances

Janani Ramesh of Tamil Nadu defeated state mate Kaaviya Balasubramanian 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the second round of the CTC-AITA  women's tennis tournament here on Tuesday.

Natarajan Shravan bags title

Natarajan Shravan with six points won the boys Under-8 title at the 1st Guna state-level chess tournament organised by Guna Chess Academy at Sethu Bhaskara MHSS, Pudur, Ambattur, Chennai. In the girls Under-8 segment Sudhiksha Karthick bagged the top prize. The event saw 547 players from eight districts compete.

Final standings: Under-8: Boys: 1. Natarajan Shravan (6), 2. Ar Saisharvesh (5); Girls: 1. Sudhiksha Karthick (5), 2. Arushi Dinesh(5); Under-10: Boys: 1. Gokul Ramesh (6), 2. P Karthick Sai (5); Girls: 1. T Harshitha (5), 2. AG Sanaa (4.5); Under -12: Boys: 1. V  Mohanraj (5.5), 2. A Surya (5.5); Girls: 1. V Saganapriya (5), 2. NM Nakshatra (4.5); Under-14: Boys: 1. S Saisarvesh (6), 2. KC Tarun (5); Girls: 1. Pooja Prabhakaran (5), 2. S Roshini (4); Under-18: Boys: 1. Tamizh Selvan Ganesan (5.5), 2. P Muthu (5); Girls: 1. G. Anjana Devi (4) , 2. Lithika Anand Vijay (3.5).

Table tennis tourney

Chennai District Table Tennis championship will be held at SDAT-Chandra TT Academy Mogappair on April  2 and 3, 2022. Children can take part in Under 11,13,15,17. Boys and girls can take part in the Under-19 age group, while adult men and women too can take part in the meet. Entries must be sent to cdtta1@gmail.com before March 29. Contact: 9444267822.

South zone hockey event

St Paul's Recreational Club will organise the 3rd St Paul's - Charles Appadurai memorial south zone men's hockey event from April 25 to May 1 at SDAT-Mayor Radhakrishnan stadium, Chennai. For further details contact: 9884239914; Email: alexhockey1963@gmail.com.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CK Nayudu trophy S Tarun
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp