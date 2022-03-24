STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pitches will get slower as IPL progresses: Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Daryl Mitchell

Published: 24th March 2022 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Daryl Mitchell feels adapting to the pitches will be key for all teams in the upcoming IPL as the surfaces will get slower as the tournament progresses.

"I feel the pitches will definitely get slower as the league stage goes on. For us as a team, it's about adapting and being in the right frame of mind on a particular surface," said Mitchell, who is looking to make an impression in his maiden IPL season.

Mitchell was bought by RR for Rs 75 lakh in the mega auction earlier this year, and the 30-year-old just wants to contribute to the team's cause in whatever way possible. "My goal is to play the game with a smile on my face. I'm proud to represent Rajasthan Royals here and will do whatever it takes to help the team on the field or off the bench," he said.

"It feels good to be a part of a massive tournament such as the IPL. Boasting of some of the best players in the world, I think it's a great learning school and I'm happy to have that opportunity for myself to learn from the best here," he added.

Mitchell's trans-Tasman rival turned IPL teammate, Nathan Coulter-Nile is looking forward to working with Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga, who has joined RR as the team's fast bowling coach. "He's unbelievable, it was amazing seeing him go about his work during my time with Mumbai and now at the Royals," said Coulter-Nile about his former Mumbai Indians teammate Malinga.

"To train and prepare under him now is a good opportunity to get into his head and see how he thinks about bowling," added the 34-year-old Australian, who has picked up 48 wickets with an average of under 22 in his IPL journey so far.

"For me, the target is to help win the trophy for the Royals, obviously I'd love to be out there and help the team, but in a long tournament you have to be ready for anything the management asks you to do and just prepare yourself for the long-haul," he added.

RR will open their IPL-15 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pune on March 29.

