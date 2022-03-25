Rasheed helps Andhra bounce back

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A captain’s innings of 145 by SK Rasheed propelled Andhra to bounce back in their second essay against Tamil Nadu on Day 3 of the Col CK Nayudu trophy men’s U-25 Elite ‘A’ group match played at CAP grounds, Puducherry. Andhra were 398 for 7 in 122.1 overs at close of play.

Brief scores: Andhra 164 & 398/7 (Krishna 80, Kumar 42, Rasheed 145, Jaganath Sinivas 3/58) vs Tamil Nadu 299.

Prem bags snooker title

Prem Prakash upset current TN state champion Varun Kumar 3-0 (70-54, 84 (54)-39, 64-61) in the 15red snooker final at the 8th Anglo American Cue Sports Association 15red and 6red snooker tournament.

Vidula stretched by Janani

Vidula Reddy of Karnataka earned a hard-fought 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over Janani Ramesh of Tamil Nadu in the girls’ singles semifinals of the CTC-AITA women’s tennis tournament.