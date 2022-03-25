STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Rasheed helps Andhra bounce back

A captain’s innings of 145 by SK Rasheed propelled Andhra to bounce back in their second essay against Tamil Nadu on Day 3 of the Col CK Nayudu trophy men’s U-25

Published: 25th March 2022 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

stumps

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A captain’s innings of 145 by SK Rasheed propelled Andhra to bounce back in their second essay against Tamil Nadu on Day 3 of the Col CK Nayudu trophy men’s U-25  Elite ‘A’ group match played at CAP grounds, Puducherry. Andhra were 398 for 7 in 122.1 overs at close of play.

Brief scores: Andhra 164 & 398/7 (Krishna 80, Kumar 42,  Rasheed 145, Jaganath Sinivas 3/58) vs Tamil Nadu 299.

Prem bags snooker title
Prem Prakash upset current TN state champion Varun Kumar 3-0 (70-54, 84 (54)-39, 64-61) in the 15red snooker final at the 8th Anglo American Cue Sports Association 15red and 6red snooker tournament. 

Vidula stretched by Janani 
Vidula Reddy of Karnataka earned a hard-fought 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over Janani Ramesh of Tamil Nadu in the girls’ singles semifinals of the CTC-AITA women’s tennis tournament.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp