IPL Governing Council proposes women's T20 league

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: THE IPL Governing Council has proposed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to explore the possibilities of holding a full-fledged franchise model women’s T20 league from 2023.

It is understood that a private firm will be given the task to work out the business model as the IPL GC members, which met on Friday, believe the time is ideal to start a new league.

To start with, the BCCI is planning to involve the IPL franchises in discussions to know if they would be interested to be part of the women’s league. According to a member who attended the meeting, even if IPL franchises show interest, they too will have to submit a formal bid.

At present, at least three IPL franchises have shown interest. A fourth is exploring the market. Once the business model is ready, it is likely to be presented at the AGM in September, where the formalities will be decided.

In the past, Kolkata Knight Riders CEO, Venky Mysore, had revealed the franchise’s interest to be involved with the women’s league. Similarly, a couple of franchises have opened back-channel talks with the BCCI.

“The women’s cricket landscape is changing for sure and it is not surprising that the IPL teams want to be part of it. Having established their brands already, having a women’s team will only add more value to it,” a board official said.

It is understood that the BCCI is looking at no more than six teams for the tournament and the number may reduce once it studies the business model. At present, the Women’s Big Bash League involves eight teams and so does The Hundred, but the BCCI is looking at four-six teams.

“It is too early to arrive at a number. Once all the formalities are done, then we will finalise the details. But given the landscape, there is a definite possibility of having up to six teams. The board can replicate the IPL model or go for a fresh one. If more than six IPL teams show interest and if any other party from the outside also wants to be involved, then it changes the whole dynamics,” the official added.

It is understood that the women’s franchise league will not happen simultaneously alongside the IPL. There are discussions underway to sandwich the tournament between The Hundred and the WBBL. In case, the BCCI isn’t able to find a window during the period, then it may have to explore the other possibilities.

“Ideally, it shouldn’t be in the shadows of the IPL. If it is held separately, then it can create its own business model. September-October is a good time because it is a festive period. But it is too early to narrow down the window because one needs to look into the women’s FTP as well and ensure the best players from around the world are available. If April-May is the best time, then it will be explored too,” the official said. This year, a women's T20 challenge will be held during the final stages of the IPL.