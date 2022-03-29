STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

West Indies spinner Fletcher tests positive for COVID, to miss Women's World Cup semifinal 

Mandy Mangru, who is in New Zealand as a travelling reserve, has been drafted into the squad as Fletcher's replacement and is in contention to play her first game of the tournament on Wednesday.

Published: 29th March 2022 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHRISTCHURCH: Veteran West Indies spinner Afy Fletcher has been ruled out of the Women's ODI World Cup semifinal against Australia after testing positive for COVID-19, the ICC said on Tuesday.

Fletcher, who has played 58 ODIs, is a vital cog in the Caribbean side and her absence will reduce West Indies' bowling options against the powerful Australia line-up.

Mandy Mangru, who is in New Zealand as a travelling reserve, has been drafted into the squad as Fletcher's replacement and is in contention to play her first game of the tournament on Wednesday.

Fletcher has picked up four wickets from three matches at the showpiece, with her best haul coming against Bangladesh when she collected 3/29 from 10 overs in Mount Maunganui.

Mangru has played just one ODI for the West Indies and that came in the lead-up to the World Cup when she earned a debut against South Africa in Johannesburg last month.

The 22-year-old scored 15 runs batting at number six on that occasion and registered bowling figures of 0/15 from three overs with her handy off-spin.

Mangru is a temporary replacement for Fletcher.

A COVID replacement can be temporary, which means once the affected player has recovered, he or she would be eligible to return to the squad in place of the travelling reserve.

Any replacement in the squad requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the player can be officially added to the squad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Womens ODI Covid Afy Fletcher West Indies
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp