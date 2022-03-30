STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Would be very emotional thinking about de Villiers if we win IPL: Kohli

One of contemporary cricket's greatest batters, de Villiers retired from all forms of the game in November last year.

Published: 30th March 2022 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 12:52 AM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli

RCB's Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers run between the wickets during match against CSK. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Virat Kohli feels if Royal Challengers Bangalore were crowned champions for the first time in the coming seasons it would mean a lot to AB de Villiers, who would be the first person on the former captain's mind after the triumph.

One of contemporary cricket's greatest batters, de Villiers retired from all forms of the game in November last year.

Since starting his association with RCB in 2011, the South African batting legend enjoyed 11 fruitful seasons with the franchise.

"The other day, it got me thinking, if we manage to win the title in the coming seasons, I would be very emotional thinking about him first," Kohli, who had stepped down as captain after the 2021 season, said on RCB Bold Diaries.

"Rather than what I would experience after such hard work of so many years, I would actually think of him.

"It would still mean a lot to him even if he is watching the game from home. He is a special human being as he has touched everyone, and we all can vouch for that," he added.

Kohli revealed that he had an inkling during the last IPL that de Villers was going to hang his boots.

"It's very strange I mean, I clearly remember when he decided to finally call it a day. He sent me a voice note, we were coming back from Dubai after the World Cup. I got a voice note from AB de Villiers while we were driving back home."

"I kind of had the impression and was guessing it in the last IPL. Our rooms were next to each other, and we would walk the same way and disperse, every time we walked to our room and he would see me outside, he would be like 'I want to see you for coffee, one of these days'."

"I kept getting nervous and was like 'I am not sitting with you because I think there is something coming' to which he always said 'No man there is nothing, I just want to have a chat with you, it's been a while and he never speaks like that because we interact all the time."

Kohli and de Villers -- the two talismans had raised the batting standards in the IPL year after year and shattered numerous records along the way.

"So, I knew something is brewing up. It is a very strange feeling I got very emotional. The voice note was very emotional as well for me when he said, 'Look I don't have it in me anymore.'

"I have shared so many moments with him, highs and lows, everything we have been through he was right next to me."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Royal Challengers Bangalore AB de Villiers Virat Kohli IPL IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2022
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp