Dinesh Karthik's experience helped, he is as cool as MS Dhoni: RCB skipper Faf du Plessis

Bangalore team's seamers Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj were picked up three wickets in the powerplays to give their team a terrific start after du Plessis decided to bowl first.

Published: 31st March 2022 01:24 PM

Faf du Plessis - Royal Challengers Bangalore - Rs 7 Crore

Faf du Plessis (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NAVI MUMBAI: Royal Challengers Bangalore needed 7 runs to win off the last six balls with only three wickets in hand but the experienced Dinesh Karthik held his nerves to hit a six and a four to guide RCB to a three-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

"DK's experience helped in the end, cool-calm, runs weren't never really too far away. He's probably as cool as MS Dhoni can get in the last five overs," said RCB captain Faf du Plessis in a post-match presentation.

Bangalore team's seamers Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj were picked up three wickets in the powerplays to give their team a terrific start after du Plessis decided to bowl first. "Very happy. Good win, obviously chasing small scores, you want to be positive and not leave it late, but it was good bowling from their seamers. Tonight there was seam and bounce, the first night it swung a bit more," explained Faf du Plessis.

Despite the win, the RCB skipper believes that his team should have finished the match better as their bowlers bowled out Kolkata Knight Riders for 128 in 18.5 overs."Two-three days ago, it was 200 vs 200. Tonight it was 120 vs 120, pretty good. In an ideal world, we would've liked to have won more convincingly but a win is a win," told Faf du Plessis.

The Faf du Plessis led side has registered their first win of the season and now they will take on Rajasthan Royals in their next match on April 5.

TAGS
Mohammed Siraj Dinesh Karthik MS Dhoni Dinesh karthik cool Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata Knight Riders RCB vs KKR IPL IPL 2022
Comments

