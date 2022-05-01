STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

If dew hadn't played a part, 158 would've been enough: Ashwin 

Suryakumar Yadav and young Tilak Varma gave the best 35th birthday present to their skipper Rohit Sharma as MI finally opened their account on Saturday.

Published: 01st May 2022 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell gets bowled by Rajasthan Royals' Ravichandran Ashwin during an IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai

Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell gets bowled by Rajasthan Royals' Ravichandran Ashwin during an IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NAVI MUMBAI: The target of 159 would have been enough for Rajasthan Royals if dew hadn't played a major role, premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said after his team's five-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians in the IPL here.

Suryakumar Yadav and young Tilak Varma gave the best 35th birthday present to their skipper Rohit Sharma as MI finally opened their account on Saturday.

Chasing a victory target of 159, MI reached home in 19.2 overs, courtesy of Surya (51 off 39 balls) and Tilak (35 off 30 balls), the two adding 81 runs for the third wicket.

"I think if dew hadn't played a part, that score would've been enough, but there was heavy dew, so felt it was 10-15 runs short," said Ashwin at the post-match press conference.

"158 was a competitive score. It was always going to be about how well we started. In fact, we had a very good powerplay and got one wicket more than what Mumbai had at the front. So I thought it was a reasonably good score to fight and we pretty much did well with whatever scores we had this season. I thought the wicket was a little sticky to begin with."

It was MI's first win after eight successive defeats and even though the result bears little consequence, it is certainly going to keep the five-time champions in a good mind space.

While RR's winning run came to an end.

"It was unfortunate today. I don't know how this works, whether it's the humidity factor, or the spray whether it works or not or what it was, but it (dew) was wet all over the place today. And it makes a massive difference; good deliveries tend to get overpitched and stuff like that for the spinner.

Also usage of the spinner cannot be at the back of the innings.

"So all these facets can't be kicking in when dew comes in so it's a combination. We put up a decent score. Could've had 10-15 more, but these things happen in a 14-game IPL," said Ashwin.

In defence of a below par total, RR kept Mumbai quiet in the powerplay while also getting two wickets, but part-timer Daryl Mitchell conceded 20 runs in the seventh over.

Asked about the turning point in the match, Ashwin said: "Last game too Daryl Mitchell had bowled that 7th over.

It is our strategy of that sixth bowler and he had bowled well the previous time.

"But today it didn't work, but it happens in the game. If we use a sixth bowler upfront, then we have options in the back end. That's the thought process. Sometimes it comes off, sometimes it doesn't, but that's how T20 cricket is."

Promoting Suryakumar to No. 3 worked in MI's favour as he ended with a man-of-the-match performance.

"I've never celebrated personal milestones, but if they help the team, then I will be very happy," said Suryakumar. The win will spread a lot of positivity. We already were actually enjoying each other's company during practice session, team dinners and all. This win will spread even more positivity and will help each and everyone learn going forward this season."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R Ashwin Ravichandran Ashwin Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp