STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

ICC Rankings: Australia are No.1 in Tests, India remain on top in T20, New Zealand top ODI list

The 'Black Caps' from New Zealand finished the last season as the world No. 1 ODI team with the cut-off date being May 4, 2022.

Published: 04th May 2022 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Australia Cricket Team

Australia Cricket Team (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: India under new captain Rohit Sharma finished the 2021-22 season as the world's number one ranked T20 team after a string of impressive performances at home but were a good nine points behind Australia in the annual Test rankings released by ICC on Wednesday.

The 'Black Caps' from New Zealand finished the last season as the world No. 1 ODI team with the cut-off date being May 4, 2022. The England versus India series that began in 2021, will be included in the rankings once the final postponed Test is completed.

"Australia have increased their lead over second-placed India from one to nine rating points while Pakistan have overtaken England to fifth position in the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings following the annual update carried out today," the ICC release stated.

"India have also gained a point to move to 119 while England have had the biggest decrease of nine points as their 4-1 series win over India in 2018 is now dropped from the rankings. England's 88 rating points is their lowest since 1995," the release added.

Australia, who beat England 4-0 in the Ashes in January, have moved from 119 to 128 rating points in the annual update that drops the 2018-19 season and reflects all series completed since May 2019. Series completed prior to May 2021 are now weighted at 50 per cent and subsequent series at 100 per cent.

India remain on top in T20Is, extending their lead over second-placed England from one to five points. South Africa and Australia have overtaken New Zealand, who are now in sixth place. Similarly, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are now ahead of Afghanistan (10th).

In the updated ODI rankings, New Zealand remain on top but their lead over England is reduced from three to one point. The gap between England and third-placed Australia has increased from seven to 17 points.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICC Team Rankings No 1 cricket team Australia cricket BCCI New Zealand Cricket
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp