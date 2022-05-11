STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Brendon McCullum emerges as favourite for England's Test coach job: Report

The report said that 40-year-old Brendon McCullum could be announced as the red-ball coach before the end of this week.

Published: 11th May 2022 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Former New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum, who is currently head coach of IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders, has emerged as the favourite to become the new England Test team coach, a report in mirror.co.uk said on Wednesday.

The report added that the 40-year-old could be announced as the red-ball coach before the end of this week.

"The 40-year-old could form a dream team partnership with (new England Test skipper) Ben Stokes, as the two men have similar positive outlooks on the game and how to take it forward," said the report.

Initially, after Chris Silverwood stepped down as England's chief coach in the wake of the Ashes debacle, South African opener Gary Kirsten had reportedly emerged as the front-runner for the Test job, while McCullum's name was mentioned as a possible white-ball coach because of his limited-overs credentials as a player, and his coaching experience with Kolkata Knight Riders.

But the New Zealander's Test credentials were overlooked at that time. McCullum has played 101 Tests, captaining New Zealand on 31 occasions.

The report added that it would be the perfect time for the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to announce McCullum's appointment as coach, given that New Zealand are set to begin their tour of England with the opening Test scheduled at Lord's from June 2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brendon McCullum England Test Coach England Cricket Team Coach
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp