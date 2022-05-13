Nellai Royal Kings pick up 10 players at TNPL draft

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the upcoming edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League is all set to begin on June 23, the player draft happened in Chennai on Thursday with all eight teams looking to fill the chunks in their squads after the retention of the players, which had happened much earlier.

Nellai Royal Kings bagged the maximum of 10 players followed by Salem Spartans and Ruby Trichy Warriors (7 each). iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (6), Dindigul Dragons, Siechem Madurai Panther and Lyca Kovai Kings all drafted five players each, filling the maximum limit of 22 players. Chepauk Super Gillies, who won the previous edition, picked the least number of players, two, in the draft.

Aniruda S, the Trichy Warriors player who opted out of the 2021 edition, was traded to Tiruppur Tamizhan. Senthil Nathan S of Tuti Patriots was transferred to Madurai Panthers, who traded Shajahan M to Nellai Royal Kings. Among key drafts, left-arm spinner DT Chandrasekar, who last year played for Panthers and finished as second-leading wicket taker in the VAP Trophy 2021-22 was picked up by Tiruppur on Thursday.

It will be the first time there will be no match in Chennai through the entire season with Salem Cricket Foundation ground, Salem and SNR College ground, Coimbatore being added as two new venues.