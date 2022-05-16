STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Batting first was not a good idea: Dhoni after Gujarat loss

Already out of contention for a play-off berth, CSK suffered their ninth loss of the season to remain rooted in ninth place in the standings.

Published: 16th May 2022 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 02:11 AM   |  A+A-

Mohammad Shami of Gujarat Titans bowls during T20 cricket match 62 of the Indian Premier League 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni admitted that opting to bat first in their IPL match against table toppers Gujarat Titans was not a good idea as his side lost by seven wickets here on Sunday.

Already out of contention for a play-off berth, CSK suffered their ninth loss of the season to remain rooted in ninth place in the standings.

"Batting first wasn't a very good idea. It was tough to hit the faster bowlers in the first half, spinners-wise it was similar," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

CSK posted 133 for 5 with opener Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scoring with a 49-ball 53.

GT chased down the target with five balls to spare.

"Sai bowled well. We could have pushed Shivam up but would have beaten the purpose of having Jaggi in the side. Had it been earlier in the tournament, it would have been a tactical move to have Shivam in."

"With Pathirana, the margin of error is slim. He's got a good slower one and it will be tough to hit him if he bowls consistent pace. We will look to give people chances."

"We are trying to feature a good XI and will look to do that in the coming games also," said the former India captain who scored seven off 10 balls.

Titans captain Hardik Pandya said that the core group of players will play in the final league phase fixture even though they have qualified for the play-offs.

"We'll see if any player requires rest otherwise we need to keep the momentum. The core group needs to be intact. If fast bowlers need rest, we'll rotate otherwise it'll stay the same," he said.

"You don't get extra points for finishing early, so it is important to win."

Asked about his captaincy, he said, "I did alright because having played in the previous franchise where a lot of responsibility was given to the players.

"I have enjoyed responsibility and it has helped me. Doing what I have done in the past has helped."

"Ashu pa (Ashish Nehra) and me are very similar in mindset. We connect without saying much."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Gujarat Titans IPL IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2022
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp