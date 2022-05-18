Naushad boosts MCC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Naushad Shafi Shaikh’s 92 enabled MCC to post 236 in 76.2 overs against Grand Slam on the opening day of the eighth round of the senior division league of the TNCA at MA Chidambaram stadium on Tuesday. In reply, Grand Slam were in a spot of bother at 16 for 2 in 9 overs.

In another match at IIT Chemplast, Jolly Rovers were 12/0 in response to MRC A’s total fo 304. Brief scores: 1st Division: At SRMC (turf): Swaraj 87/3 in 36 ovs vs Globe Trotters (match affected by rain). At MAC: MCC 236 in 76.2 ovs (wwShaikh 92, Tanwar 4/42) vs Grand Slam 16/2 in 9 ovs.

At CPT-IP: India Pistons 186 in 56.3 ovs (Anchit 46, Bhatt 3/39) vs Vijay 89/5 in 31 ovs. At IITM-Chemplast: MRC ‘A’ 304 in 83.3 ovs (Khader 93, S Swaminathan 55, Sakthi 4/66) vs Jolly Rovers 12/0 in 4 ovs. At SSN: Young Stars 194 in 69.1 ovs (Vignesh 77, Kumar 4/46) vs UFCC (T Nagar) 47/2 in 18 ovs. At Wahe Guru: Nelson 276/9 in 82.4 ovs (Karthikeyan 64) vs IOB.

TNCA U 12 selections trials

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association will conduct Under-12 selection trials for boys from city schools to participate in the TNCA academy Under-12 camp. The selection will be held on May 27 and 28 at MAC ‘B’ grounds. Boys born between September 1, 2011 and September 1, 2012 (both dates inclusive) are only eligible to participate in the camp.

Schools located in the jurisdiction of Chennai and boys residing in the jurisdiction of Chennai (as per address in aadhaar card) will be permitted to participate in the trials. The registration form can be downloaded from the TNCA website (www.tnca.in) from May 18. Last date for submission of filled in forms May 23 and the same should be submitted at the TNCA office by 5 pm.