STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

MRC ‘A’ bag five points

MRC ‘A’ managed to bag a lead of 69 runs over Jolly Rovers in the drawn match of the TNCA first division league played IITM-Chemplast grounds.

Published: 19th May 2022 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Stumps

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey (5/68), MRC ‘A’ managed to bag a lead of 69 runs over Jolly Rovers in the drawn match of the TNCA first division league played IITM-Chemplast grounds here. MRC got five points while Jolly Rovers had to settle for a point.

Brief scores: At SRMC: Swaraj 259/7 declare in 74.5 overs (Amandeep Khare 115) drew with Globe Trotters 219 in 56.2 overs (Akshay V Srinivasan 111 n.o).

At MAC: MCC 236 drew with Grand Slam 240/5 in 76 overs (R Kavin 136). At CPT-IP: India Pistons 186 & 39/0 13 overs drew with Vijay 187 in 85.3 overs (J Kousik 59; L Sathiyannaarayan 6/71). At IITM- Chemplast: MRC ‘A’ 304 drew with Jolly Rovers 235 in 67.4 ovs (Harsh Dubey 5/68). At SSN: Young Stars 194 drew with UFCC (T Nagar) 312/7 declare in 75 overs (K Vishal Vaidhya 140 n.o; S Mohan Prasath 4/85). 

Chess Tournament

Chennai District Chess Association will organise the Chennai district Under-7, U-9, U-17, U-19 , Open and girls’ chess selection championships on May 22 at Hall of Chess, JN Stadium, Periamet. AICF player registration is compulsory for all. Contact: 9940308310; e-mail: cdca64@gmail.com.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MRC MRC A
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp