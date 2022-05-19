MRC ‘A’ bag five points

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey (5/68), MRC ‘A’ managed to bag a lead of 69 runs over Jolly Rovers in the drawn match of the TNCA first division league played IITM-Chemplast grounds here. MRC got five points while Jolly Rovers had to settle for a point.

Brief scores: At SRMC: Swaraj 259/7 declare in 74.5 overs (Amandeep Khare 115) drew with Globe Trotters 219 in 56.2 overs (Akshay V Srinivasan 111 n.o).

At MAC: MCC 236 drew with Grand Slam 240/5 in 76 overs (R Kavin 136). At CPT-IP: India Pistons 186 & 39/0 13 overs drew with Vijay 187 in 85.3 overs (J Kousik 59; L Sathiyannaarayan 6/71). At IITM- Chemplast: MRC ‘A’ 304 drew with Jolly Rovers 235 in 67.4 ovs (Harsh Dubey 5/68). At SSN: Young Stars 194 drew with UFCC (T Nagar) 312/7 declare in 75 overs (K Vishal Vaidhya 140 n.o; S Mohan Prasath 4/85).

Chess Tournament

Chennai District Chess Association will organise the Chennai district Under-7, U-9, U-17, U-19 , Open and girls’ chess selection championships on May 22 at Hall of Chess, JN Stadium, Periamet. AICF player registration is compulsory for all. Contact: 9940308310; e-mail: cdca64@gmail.com.